https://saraacarter.com/report-ballots-counted-twice-thousands-ballot-tally-sheets-missing-in-fulton-county-ga/





By Jenny Goldsberry

Tucker Carlson reported meaningful voter fraud in Fulton County, Georgia Wednesday night. He didn’t shy away from the difficult subject. The county missed more than 100,000 ballot tally sheets months following the 2020 election.

“So here’s what we know tonight, factually. At least 36 batches of mail-in ballots from the November election were double counted in Fulton County,” Carlson said. “That’s a total of more than 4,000 votes. Those numbers come from a group called Voter GA which along with Bob Cheeley sued to get them.”

🚨🚨”There was meaningful voter fraud in Fulton County last November”🚨🚨 “Votes in Fulton County were counted more than once” More than 100,000 ballot tally sheets were missing for MONTHS after the election Audit tally sheets showed fraudulent 100-0 results for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/oXM6XTQ0sA — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 15, 2021

David Cross from Consultant for Voter GA demonstrated with a ballot how the counting went wrong in a video clip. “So you have the same ballot counted twice in the images and counted in the audit,” Cross said. “How that’s possible, I don’t know.”

In fact, highly criticized Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanded Thursday the firing of two high-profile election officials in Fulton County, according to Yahoo News. He did so based on the revelation that a number of of those ballots were double-counted in the last presidential election. Raffensperger, however, did little to help his Republican colleagues when some raised concerns about the voter integrity during the 2020 election.

Now, according to Politico he one of the most contentious political races in the country and some sources tell the news outlet not a prayer in the world to be re-elected.

“He’s toast,” said Jay Williams, a Georgia-based Republican strategist told Politico. “I don’t know that there’s a single elected official who would put their neck out for Brad Raffensperger right now.”

Raffensperger urged local officials to terminate both Rick Barron, the Fulton elections director, and Ralph Jones, the registration chief, for “continued failures.”

“Fulton County’s continued failures have gone on long enough with no accountability,” Raffensperger wrote in a tweet. “Rick Barron and Ralph Jones, Fulton’s registration chief, must be fired and removed from Fulton’s elections leadership immediately. Fulton’s voters and the people of Georgia deserve better.”

Watch the full segment here.

You can follow Jenny Goldsberry on Twitter @jennyjournalism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

