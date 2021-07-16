https://www.theepochtimes.com/illinois-becomes-first-state-to-ban-police-from-lying-to-minors-during-criminal-interrogations_3904309.html

Illinois on Thursday became the first U.S. state to ban police from lying to minors during criminal interrogations. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, signed into law the legislation, known as SB 2122, that seeks to reduce false confessions by minors. It bans police from employing deceptive practices during the questioning of juveniles and goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. The governor’s office in a statement noted that while the use of deceptive tactics such as lying during criminal interrogations was deemed permissible by the judiciary in 1969, it has since been condemned by members of the 7th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals and the Illinois Court of Appeals “because of the risk it poses in producing false confessions.” According to the Innocence Project, a nonprofit working to exonerate wrongly convicted people, commonly used deceptive interrogation tactics include making false promises of leniency and false claims about the existence of …

