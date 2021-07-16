https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/irish-patriot-silenced/

Where is Gemma O’Doherty

Irish Light publisher Gemma O’Doherty has been threatened with jail for publishing videos exposing forced Vaccinations inside Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital.

The videos contain statements by Doherty about the hospital and its director of nursing, Maria Murray, including that staff are being ‘forced’ to take what she claims are ‘experimental Covid-19 injections’ which, she alleges, have killed thousands of people.

Her website was recently taken down and no one has heard or seen her in days.