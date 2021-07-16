https://bongino.com/jorge-misvidal-pete-hegseth-and-alex-berenson-to-join-unfiltered-with-dan-bongino/

It’s going to be a packed episode of Unfiltered With Dan Bongino this weekend, with the UFC’s Jorge Masvidal, Fox’s Pete Hegseth, and former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson joining as guests. The show airs on Fox News at 10pm Eastern time.

Masvidal is a mixed martial artist who competes in the UFC’s Welterweight division. Last year he made comments backing Trump that went viral, telling a crowd that Democrats take the Latino vote for granted. “We’re not gonna buy the same ‘woof tickets’ and false promises that destroyed great countries like Venezuela and Cuba. It’s not gonna happen” he said to an applauding crowd.

Hegseth is a familiar face on Fox News, and co-hosts FOX & Friends Weekend.

Berenson is a former New York Times reporter who became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic for his constant pushback against the most hysterical coverage of it. He’s also published a five-part book series called “Unreported Truths” about the pandemic, covering everything from death counts, lockdowns, masks, vaccines, and more.

