NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Kasie Hunt on Friday announced she is leaving the news outlet and her daily show on MSNBC, “Way Too Early.”

“Some personal news, as they say — thank you to all of the viewers, reporters, lawmakers and everyone else who’s gotten up extra early to help make ⁦@WayTooEarly⁩ better. I loved doing this show. More soon! #WayTooEarly” Hunt said on Twitter with a clip of her announcing her departure on air.

Hunt joined NBC News in 2013 and has had a daily show as an MSNBC correspondent since 2020.

Hunt switched to a daily show called “Way Too Early” in September of last year, becoming the lead-in show for “Morning Joe.”

“Bittersweet news from me this morning. This is going to be my final broadcast with all of you of up ‘Way Too Early.’ I’ve really loved spending most of the last year with all of you, seeing pictures of your pets and your babies and learning why you are awake and watching and, of course, bringing you the news,” Hunt said.

In her video announcing her departure, she thanked her team at the show and her viewers for sticking with her through her journey. She said she will be announcing in the next few weeks her next steps.

