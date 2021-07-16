https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/la-sheriff-i-will-not-enforce-mask-mandate/
NEW: L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he will not use his department’s resources to enforce the new mask mandate from @lapublichealth. Sheriff adds that “forcing the vaccinated and those who already contacted COVID-19 to wear masks indoors is not backed by science.”
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 16, 2021
“Forcing the vaccinated and those who already contracted COVID-19 to wear masks indoors is not backed by science and contradicts CDC guidelines” — LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva
