Posted by Kane on July 16, 2021 9:25 pm

“Forcing the vaccinated and those who already contracted COVID-19 to wear masks indoors is not backed by science and contradicts CDC guidelines” — LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Full story at ABC 7…

Bonus Clip — Villanueva with Larry Elder on Monday



