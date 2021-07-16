https://noqreport.com/2021/07/16/large-majorities-in-new-poll-want-tighter-voting-rules-after-2020-election-controversies/

Large majorities of voters are in favor of tighter voting rules and restrictions in the wake of months of controversy following the 2020 election, new polling shows.

The polling, drawn from national surveys by veteran pollster Scott Rasmussen , indicates that up to three-quarters of U.S. voters are opposed to the looser voting regulations that were put in place for much of last year’s presidential election.

A full 70% of voters, for instance, would like a hard Election Day deadline for mail-in ballots, indicating broad opposition to the post-election deadlines that many jurisdictions put in place for the Nov. 3 election.

A whopping 76% favor requiring photo ID to vote. White House and Democratic Party messaging has sought to paint ID requirements as Republican “voter suppression” tactics.

Rasmussen found that 65% of voters “believe government agencies should be required to report the vote totals from all ballots either on Election Night or the next day.” In many cases in 2020, reporting totals in cities and states around the U.S. dragged out for several days after the election. Just 18% of voters were opposed to such a requirement.

Nearly 60% of voters, meanwhile, want a ban on the practice of “ballot harvesting,” in which workers […]