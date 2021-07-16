https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/los-angeles-county-sheriff-says-will-not-use-departments-resources-enforce-new-mask-mandate/

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he will not use his department’s resources to enforce the county’s new mask mandate in a new statement released Friday.

Sheriff Villanueva said the county’s decision to reimpose the indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status is “not backed by science and contradicts the CDC guidelines.”

Read the Sheriff’s full statement:

Forcing the vaccinated and those who already contracted COVID-19 to wear masks indoors is not backed by science and contradicts the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) has authority to enforce the order, but the underfunded/defunded Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will not expend our limited resources and instead ask for voluntary compliance. We encourage the DPH to work collaboratively with the Board of Supervisors and law enforcement to establish mandates that are both achievable and supported by science.

Los Angeles County on Thursday announced it is reimposing its indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status.

The new mask mandate will go into effect at 11:59 on Saturday night, July 17th.

The so-called “experts” started panicking this week because of 406 Covid hospitalizations in Los Angeles County.

There are 10 million people in Los Angeles County and health officials are reimposing the mask mandate over 400 hospitalizations.

The state of California said it will not be reimposing a statewide mask mandate and that Los Angeles County is on their own.

