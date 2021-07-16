https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f344d0bbafd42ff5880eb2
(BREITBART) – Austria has become the first country in the European Union to ban the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood as part of a new anti-terrorism law. The law bans the Egyptian-founded Muslim Brotherhoo…
Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City… A man was shot dead at “point blank” range in broad daylight in Brooklyn on Wednesday. Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man on a Citi bi…
(ZEROHEDGE) – In the latest disturbing sign of Afghanistan’s collapse into war-torn chaos once again amid the ongoing rapid U.S. troop draw down, which has an expected final “completion” by August 31 …
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will not enforce the county’s indoor mask mandate, saying the decision “is not backed by science.”
…