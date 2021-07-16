https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/major-book-group-apologies-distributing-transgender-critical-book-sellers?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A major book distributor this week issued a profuse apology after sending out copies of a book critical of the alleged effects trangender ideology is having on U.S. girls.

The American Booksellers Association issued the apology after including Abigail Shrier’s “Irreversible Damage” in its July mailing to its members.

That book explores what Shrier claims is an epidemic of “hip trans YouTube stars and ‘gender-affirming’ educators and therapists who push life-changing interventions on young girls.”

The ABA issued the apology after major backlash from trans-approving members who received the book. The organization called the mailing of the book a “serious, violent incident.”

“We apologize to our trans members and to the trans community for this terrible incident and the pain we caused them,” the group said. “We also apologize to the LGBTQIA+ community at large, and to our bookselling community.”

The ABA said it was “committed to engaging in the critical dialogue needed to inform concrete steps to address the harm we caused.”

