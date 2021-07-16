https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/man-attempts-kidnap-5-year-old-child-walking-street-queens-video/

Meanwhile in the Democrat hell hole of NYC…

The New York Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two men who attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old child on Thursday in front of 117-02 Hillside Avenue in Queens around 8:00 pm.

Crime Stoppers released surveillance video showing a man snatch a child off the sidewalk and rush over to his getaway car.

The child’s mother and two other young children rushed over to the car and pulled him from the car window just in time.

TRENDING: Here We Go: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Warns of “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated” (VIDEO)

The suspects drove away in a burgundy sedan.

VIDEO:

NYC: We need your help identifying these guys. They attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old yesterday in front of 117-02 Hillside Avenue in Queens around 8:00 pm. His mother was able to remove him from the car before they fled. If you have ANY info contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/8KZRty9K8p — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 16, 2021

Crime Stoppers released a close up still image of the suspects and asked tipsters to contact 1-800-577-TIPS with any info.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

