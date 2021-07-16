https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/maricopa-county-supervisor-jack-sellers-fails-badly-total-bs-response-az-audit-hearing/

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers responded to Thursday’s Arizona audit hearing, which revealed explosive findings.

After the hearing, Arizona State Senator Kelly Townsend called on the entire Board of Supervisors to resign or prove the auditors wrong.

Jack Sellers, the Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, released a statement in response to the hearing. His statement was filled with unsubstantiated claims and another refusal to comply and prove the auditors wrong.

It’s clear the people hired by Arizona Senate leadership to supposedly bring integrity to our elections are instead just bringing incompetence. At today’s briefing, the Senate’s uncertified contractors asked a lot of open-ended questions, portraying as suspicious what is actually normal and well known to people who work in elections. In some cases, they dropped bombshell numbers that are simply not accurate. What we heard today represents an alternate reality that has veered out of control since the November General Election. Senate leadership should be ashamed they broadcast the half-baked theories of the “Deep Rig” crowd to the world today. To Senate leaders I say, stop accusing us of not cooperating when we have given you everything qualified auditors would need to do this job. Finish your audit, release the report, and be prepared to defend it in Court.

Where is the evidence for any of the claims made in this BS statement?

Please tell us why the auditors are wrong, why this is actually normal, and how their numbers were inaccurate.

Maricopa County has been given the option to participate in this audit and ensure that everything is being completed correctly but they will not cooperate.

RINO Sellers has been an outspoken opponent to the audit since day one and he recently released a very similar message.

The crime of the century, The Big Lie is unraveling before our eyes.

