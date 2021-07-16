https://hannity.com/media-room/mcconnell-says-no-gop-leader-demands-biden-withdraw-nominee-with-ties-to-eco-terrorists/

‘CASE CLOSED’: McConnell Slams ‘Angry Democrats,’ Declares Russia-Collusion Probe ‘OVER’

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.07.19

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell officially declared the special counsel’s Russia investigation “over” Tuesday morning; saying “angry Democrats” are simply “disappointed” by Robert Mueller’s “no collusion” conclusion.

“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) called for Democrats to move on after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report rather than continue to press for more information from current and former Trump administration officials,” reports the Wall Street Journal.

“The Democrats are angry—angry that the facts disappointed them, angry that our legal system will not magically undo the 2016 election for them,” said McConnell on the Senate floor.

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Mueller investigation: “This investigation went on for two years. It’s finally over.” https://t.co/GaT6es3BYK pic.twitter.com/KdRONPdSBs — The Hill (@thehill) May 7, 2019

The GOP leader’s comments come as left-wing lawmakers desperately attempt to keep the Russia-Trump collusion narrative alive; demanding Robert Mueller appear before multiple House committees in the weeks ahead.

Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal.