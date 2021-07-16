https://hannity.com/media-room/mcconnell-says-no-gop-leader-demands-biden-withdraw-nominee-with-ties-to-eco-terrorists/
‘CASE CLOSED’: McConnell Slams ‘Angry Democrats,’ Declares Russia-Collusion Probe ‘OVER’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.07.19
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell officially declared the special counsel’s Russia investigation “over” Tuesday morning; saying “angry Democrats” are simply “disappointed” by Robert Mueller’s “no collusion” conclusion.
“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) called for Democrats to move on after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report rather than continue to press for more information from current and former Trump administration officials,” reports the Wall Street Journal.
“The Democrats are angry—angry that the facts disappointed them, angry that our legal system will not magically undo the 2016 election for them,” said McConnell on the Senate floor.
Sen. Mitch McConnell on Mueller investigation: “This investigation went on for two years. It’s finally over.” https://t.co/GaT6es3BYK pic.twitter.com/KdRONPdSBs
— The Hill (@thehill) May 7, 2019
The GOP leader’s comments come as left-wing lawmakers desperately attempt to keep the Russia-Trump collusion narrative alive; demanding Robert Mueller appear before multiple House committees in the weeks ahead.
Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal.
‘FANTASYLAND’: McConnell Says It’s ‘Inconceivable’ 67 Senators Will Vote to Remove Trump
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.19.19
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell threw more cold-water on the Democrats’ impeachment frenzy Tuesday; saying “it’s inconceivable” that 67 Senators will vote to remove President Trump from office.
“It’s inconceivable to me that it would be 67 votes to remove the president from office,” McConnell told reporters during the third day of the public impeachment inquiry.
Sen. Mitch McConnell: “It’s inconceivable to me that it would be 67 votes to remove the president from office.” pic.twitter.com/KeSKGWzhW7
— The Hill (@thehill) November 19, 2019
McConnell made similar comments last week.
“I can’t imagine a scenario under which President Trump would be removed from office with 67 votes in the Senate,” McConnell told USA Today.
“Nothing is happening because House Democrats seized with Trump derangement syndrome are consumed with this argument with the president,” he said.
McConnell made similar comments last week; telling reporters “I will say I’m pretty sure how it’s likely to end. If it were today, I don’t think there’s any question it would not lead to a removal.”
Meanwhile, House Democrats refuse to commit to a formal timeline of their investigation into the President’s dealings with Ukraine.
“I haven’t had a lot of time to pay attention to the president’s tweets and the legal implications of them. I just think that was totally wrong and inappropriate and typical of the president,” Pelosi told CBS News.
“I have no idea,” she responded when asked if the process could drag-on into 2020.