Actress Megan Fox is blasting the “pitchfork” mob following backlash she received for merely discussing the enthusiastic crowd reaction to former President Donald Trump at Sunday’s UFC fight.

As highlighted by The Daily Wire, Fox detailed earlier this week on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” how Trump was greeted by fans “like a legend” at the Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier fight in Las Vegas:

“He was a legend,” Fox told “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Arsenio Hall. “That arena was, like, very supportive of Trump when he came in.” Fox attended the event with boyfriend rapper Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker. Other high-profile celebrities, like musician Justin Bieber and actor Mel Gibson, were at the fight, too. But it was Trump, Fox suggested, who drew the most attention. “I was in a row with Bieber — Trump was also in my row,” she told Hall. “And I’ve never seen a Secret Service person before. So, he had like 30 Secret Service with him. He was a legend. That arena was, like, very supportive of Trump when he came in.” The actress, seemingly joking, said she doesn’t know how she personally feels about the seating arrangement, as she was far more concerned about her own safety if the former president were to be a “target.” “I was like, ‘I don’t know how I feel about this, because if someone is a target, then I’m like, I could get harmed because I am like adjacent to where he is.’ So, I was worried about my own safety, that’s all I was caring about,” Fox said.

In an Instagram story, Fox clarified her remarks, which were misreported by some outlets, and blasted critics for their “burn-a-witch-at-the-stake mentality.”

“Uhmmm … I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” Fox wrote.

“I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend…in that arena,” the 35-year-old explained, emphasizing “in that arena” as the “key part of the sentence.”

“The area was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue.”

“That was an observable fact. Not my opinion,” the “Transformers” actress wrote.

Fox then ripped into the “pitchfork” mob for coming after her over the mild comments of “observable fact.”

“Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil (sic), pitch fork (sic) carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though,” she snarked. “The world needs more of that.”

As highlighted by The Daily Wire’s Joe Morgan, Trump was met at the arena with mostly cheers and chants of “U-S-A,” though he was warned before the fight he might catch some booing:

Before the fight, UFC President Dana White told TMZ that Trump would be placed by the octagon for the main event, even though the risk of hearing boos from the crowd was high. “He don’t care,” White said of Trump. “He’s not that guy. He’s not hiding in a box somewhere.” “He and I have been friends for over 20 years,” White said, according to Sporting News. “And he’s a huge fight fan, not just UFC. He’s a fight fan. He likes fighting like I like fighting.”

