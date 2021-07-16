https://www.oann.com/mexico-regrets-u-s-judges-decision-on-daca-ministry/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mexico-regrets-u-s-judges-decision-on-daca-ministry

July 17, 2021

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Mexican government regrets the decision by a U.S. judge that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program violated U.S. law when it was created, a senior foreign ministry official said on Friday.

The judge’s decision blocked the U.S. government from approving any new DACA applications.

Roberto Velasco, a senior foreign ministry official, said on Twitter that Mexico would continue to provide consular protection and assistance to Mexican DACA beneficiaries.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

