The sickening Jen Psaki announced yesterday that the Biden administration is advising Facebook on “misinformation” in posts bearing on Covid vaccines. In collaboration with the administration Facebook is expected to follow up in the appropriate fashion. Psaki treats it as another day at the office, but this manifestation of the censorship imperative that Facebook has taken up is of course deeply alarming. Let it be duly noted.

There are of course all kinds of misinformation in circulation. We are drowning in it. Much of it comes from Biden himself, as in his “Jim Crow” speech earlier this week in Philadelphia. I would like to counsel Facebook in having all traces of it removed.

I don’t know whether any of the assembled gang in the journalism trade asked for the identification of the posts to be deleted or the misinformation the administration seeks to censor. Why is this acceptable? It’s not. What limiting principle governs the administration in seeking the removal of “misinformation” on social media? We are about to find out.

But the 1st Amendment doesn’t apply because @facebook is private, see? Dat’s how dis information works https://t.co/6745QYr58c — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 16, 2021

