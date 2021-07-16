http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YcAK6MSuKLA/

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross said to her audience Friday, filling on the “The ReidOut” that questioning the vaccine puts you in agreement with the “MAGA crowd,” who she said was on the “wrong side” of history.

When asked about mask mandates, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “The guidance is the guidance from the CDC, Tiffany. If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. What we are seeing in the real world is that in those areas where you have a lot of dynamics of transmission, and you have situations where a proportion of the population in a particular given geographic area might be very low with regard to the percentage of people who are vaccinated. Under those circumstances, local authorities like in certain states or certain cities are saying even though you are vaccinated, just to be doubly sure, when you’re indoors, you should be wearing a mask. The broader country-wide recommendation is that if you’re vaccinated, you’re protected, and you don’t need to wear a mask indoor or outdoor.”

Cross said, “Yeah. Thank you so much, Dr. Fauci, for providing clarity there and for everything you have done for America during the pandemic. I know you have gone through a lot. Thanks for being here. I just want to say quickly to the folks at home, if you are questioning the vaccine, just note the only people who are aligning with you questioning the vaccine come from the MAGA crowd. You don’t want to be on the wrong side of your health or history.”

