The Gateway Pundit reported on the HUGE findings presented at the Arizona Audit hearing on Thursday.

At the hearing Doug Logan of Cyber Ninjas said:

“Based on the data that we’re seeing, I highly recommend that you can’t miss it because it’s the one way to know for sure whether some of the data we’re seeing if there’s, if it’s real problems, or, or whether it’s clerical errors of some sort. So for example we have 74,243 mail-in ballots, where there is no clear record of them being sent.”

The moment he realized this evidence of election fraud, leftist Garrett Archer just about lost it.

In the video below, Archer can be seen panicking and literally covering his face from the light.

This photo of him went viral and he is still thinking about it.

I’ve help elect more Republicans than little Jordan has had the change to vote for. https://t.co/WeKD7x2eAe — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) July 15, 2021

I apologize for calling Gateway Pundit reporter @ConradsonJordan “little Jordan.” I had a hard day and the guy irked me by posting a photo of me on his feed.

I’m the older and supposedly wiser one so my bad for losing my temper. — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) July 16, 2021

It’s not taken out of context either. You should have seen me during the voter registration portion of that briefing, if I could have stood and shouted I would have. — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) July 16, 2021

At least he acknowledged that he makes a good meme with his sad appearance.

He tried to play it off saying the voter registration portion upset him. That is true, he was steaming the whole two hours, but this announcement showed that 74,000 received mail-in ballots were not mailed out. This wasn’t actually the voter registration portion.

Clean up your act dude. It’s embarrassing.

