Some conservatives have taken the stance that pro sports have become increasingly politically liberal. I have no idea if that’s true, but it would make sense. NFL teams are playing on increasingly blue turf. There’s now just 1 team that plays in a county Trump won, a record low. pic.twitter.com/l7yNoNKMnw — Matthew Klein (@MattKleinOnline) July 16, 2021

The Green Bay Packers are the only team in the NFL who reside in an area that voted for Trump, which actually isn’t that surprising given that all the other teams are located in large cities.

A better indicator would be how the states vote.

