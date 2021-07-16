https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nfl-political-map/

Posted by Kane on July 16, 2021 5:35 pm

The Green Bay Packers are the only team in the NFL who reside in an area that voted for Trump, which actually isn’t that surprising given that all the other teams are located in large cities.

A better indicator would be how the states vote.

