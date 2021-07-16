https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f28e00bbafd42ff5880873
The governments in Beijing and Hong Kong have lashed out at Washington’s notice to companies doing business in the Chinese city, which warned of various risks, including retaliation for complying with…
A Covid-19 infection has been discovered in the Olympic Village in Tokyo, Japan a week before the start of the games, officials have confirmed. The tournament is set to be held without spectators and …
Gov. Spencer Cox said there are “talking heads who have gotten the vaccine and are telling other people not to get the vaccine.”…
South Korea’s Olympic committee said Saturday it has removed banners at the Olympic athletes’ village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olymp…
A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were wounded in a mass shooting in Washington, D.C., Friday night, police said. …