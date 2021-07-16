https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/nobody-trust-wikipedia-co-founder-wikipedia-larry-sanger/

One year ago in May one of the founders of Wikipedia claimed that his site was badly biased.

Jim Hoft, the Gateway Pundit, has been under constant attack by the social media giants who have aligned with Wikipedia to besmirch and belittle The Gateway Pundit because he continued to push the truth and not liberal-socialist garbage.

Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger announced in February that he was creating a competitor to Wikipedia.

Yesterday it was reported that Sanger now believes no one should believe Wikipedia.

Wikipedia can no longer be trusted as a source of unbiased information since the online encyclopedia’s left-leaning volunteers cut out any news that doesn’t fit their agenda, according to the site’s co-founder. Larry Sanger, 52, co-founded Wikipedia in 2001 alongside Jimmy Wales, said the crowdsourcing project has betrayed its original mission by reflecting the views of the ‘establishment.’ He said he agreed with the assessment that ‘teams of Democratic-leaning volunteers’ remove content that isn’t to their liking, including information about scandals linked to President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

It’s really nice to see that even the co-founder of Wikipedia sees that the site should not be trusted. Certainly in regards to conservatives.

