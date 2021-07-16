https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/563513-pence-refused-to-leave-capitol-during-riot-book

Former Vice President Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump to Pence on Jan. 6: ‘You don’t have the courage’ Speeches aren’t enough: Biden must ditch bipartisanship, endorse ending filibuster Pence urges Biden to get tough on China amid ’emerging cold war’ MORE reportedly pushed back on orders from his security detail to leave the Capitol on Jan. 6 as supporters of former President Trump Donald TrumpPro-impeachment Republicans outpace GOP rivals in second-quarter fundraising J.D. Scholten: Democratic Party is ‘getting blown out of the water’ by not connecting to voters Five people of same Texas family arrested in connection to Capitol riot MORE stormed the building in protest of Congress’ certification of President Biden Joe BidenJ.D. Scholten: Democratic Party is ‘getting blown out of the water’ by not connecting to voters Children under 12 could be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by winter: report Georgia secretary of state calls for Fulton County elections officials to be fired MORE’s election win.

According a Washington Post-published excerpt of the forthcoming book, “I Alone Can Fix It,” by reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, Pence expressed hesitancy to leave the Capitol, fearing it would only fulfill the wishes of Trump supporters angered by the vice president’s refusal to overturn the results of the election.

Trump had repeatedly urged Pence to contest Biden’s electoral win, though the reporters noted that Pence continuously pushed back, noting that he had no Constitutional authority to make such a move.

As rioters began storming the Capitol, Trump tweeted, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”

With some of those marching through the Capitol chanting, “Hang Mike Pence,” Tim Giebels, the lead special agent in charge of the vice president’s protective detail, asked Pence twice to evacuate the building, according to the Post reporters

Pence reportedly declined, telling Giebels, “I’m not leaving the Capitol.”

According to the book, Giebels then said, “They’re in the building… The room you’re in is not secure. There are glass windows. I need to move you. We’re going.”

Once Pence was brought down to an area where his armored limousine was waiting, Giebels reportedly told Pence, “We can hold here.”

However, Pence responded, “I’m not getting in the car, Tim,” according to the book.

“I trust you, Tim, but you’re not driving the car,” he added. “If I get in that vehicle, you guys are taking off. I’m not getting in the car.”

The reporters said that Pence, along with his wife, Karen, and their daughter, Charlotte, “made their way to a secure underground area to wait out the riot.”

The excerpt provides a window into some of the vice president’s immediate responses to the mob attack, especially following Trump’s public condemnation of his No. 2 official for not fulfilling his desire to overturn the election, which he falsely claimed was stolen from him through widespread fraud.

The excerpt of the book, scheduled to be released on Tuesday, also revealed that Trump on the morning of Jan. 6 reportedly told Pence over the phone, “You don’t have the courage to make a hard decision.”

