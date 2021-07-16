https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/16/performative-nonsense-dem-who-fled-texas-on-a-chartered-jet-now-forced-to-wash-her-bra-and-panties-in-the-sink/

Donna Howard, one of the Dems who fled Texas to avoid voting on a new voting bill, posted this photo showing how she washes her bra and panties while on vacation in D.C.:

You bet we’re recognizing & honoring our country’s heritage. As most Texans, tho, this is what we’re doing tonight—using whatever is accessible, uwashing our clothes in the sink. #txlege https://t.co/HC8uDSnWk5 pic.twitter.com/DoaatSCqmj — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 16, 2021

Um, there are washing machines in D.C.:

Do they not know that laundromats exist? — Rational Policy 🇺🇲🇹🇼🇭🇰🇮🇱 (@ratlpolicy) July 16, 2021

Keep in mind, she flew to D.C. on a chartered jet:

We have washing machines here. You flew here on a chartered private plane. You can figure it out I’m sure. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 16, 2021

Maybe fly commercial next time and you’ll have quarters left for the machines:

Just FYI, that hotel will do your laundry for a fee that will be nowhere near the cost of a chartered jet. — Eric H. (@ericinva) July 16, 2021

Or call Beto for help:

Beto has raised $500k so far-maybe he can help? https://t.co/axNtALULdt — Chris Krok (@chriskrokshow) July 16, 2021

And why would she even post this photo anyway?

This is a Wendy’s, ma’am, please put your bra away. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) July 16, 2021

It *is* a “super strange tweet”:

This is a super strange tweet — but as you know, you wouldn’t have to do this if you were at home in Texas doing your job. Instead of being here to do tourist things and gaslight about election bills not actually accomplishing anything. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 16, 2021

It’s “performative nonsense”:

I don’t think anyone is offended — just baffled at this performative nonsense. And how the only thing that was planned about this stunt was the first night of TV hits. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 16, 2021

