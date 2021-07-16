https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/16/performative-nonsense-dem-who-fled-texas-on-a-chartered-jet-now-forced-to-wash-her-bra-and-panties-in-the-sink/

Donna Howard, one of the Dems who fled Texas to avoid voting on a new voting bill, posted this photo showing how she washes her bra and panties while on vacation in D.C.:

Um, there are washing machines in D.C.:

Keep in mind, she flew to D.C. on a chartered jet:

Maybe fly commercial next time and you’ll have quarters left for the machines:

Or call Beto for help:

And why would she even post this photo anyway?

It *is* a “super strange tweet”:

It’s “performative nonsense”:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...