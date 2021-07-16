http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/lSBt8z6CnFw/

Will pro-life Senator Joe Manchin insist on an alternative that doesn’t fund abortion as part of the reconciliation bill?







emocratic senators are pushing to expand Medicaid via the upcoming $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which they can pass on a party-line vote — and one plan getting a lot of attention would fund elective abortions.

A bill sponsored by Democratic senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia would create a new “Medicaid-like” program that would provide health care without any premiums to low-income residents in the twelve states that declined to participate in Obamacare’s expansion of the existing Medicaid program.

“The Medicaid Saves Lives Act was introduced this week, and I hope to get it included in the reconciliation bill,” Warnock told National Review in …