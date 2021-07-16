https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/poker-professional-gets-played-on-covid/

Posted by Kane on July 16, 2021 12:23 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Mike The Mouth Matusow catches Covid even though he’s been wrapped up in a pod living like a ghost while all his friends are un-vaccinated and totally fine.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...