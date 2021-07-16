https://bigleaguepolitics.com/pope-francis-shuts-down-the-latin-mass-claiming-that-returning-to-tradition-injures-the-church/

Pope Francis announced that he will be restricting the traditional Latin mass in his latest attack against on the Catholic faith.

Francis made the pronouncement in his latest motu proprio that it will be the “exclusive competence” of a diocesan bishop “to authorize the use of the 1962 Roman Missal in his diocese, according to the guidelines of the Apostolic See.” This will allow Francis’ goons to shut down the traditional Latin mass, which is gaining momentum at a time when the Catholic Church is dying amidst child rape scandals.

“The responses reveal a situation that preoccupies and saddens me, and persuades me of the need to intervene,” Francis wrote in a letter to bishops published on Friday that makes it clear the Pope wants Bishops to crush the traditional Latin mass.

“Regrettably, the pastoral objective of my predecessors, who had intended ‘to do everything possible to ensure that all those who truly possessed the desire for unity would find it possible to remain in this unity or to rediscover it anew,’ has often been seriously disregarded,” the Pope continued, adding that supporters of the traditional Latin mass have “exploited to widen the gaps, reinforce the divergences, and encourage disagreements that injure the Church, block her path, and expose her to the peril of division.”

Big League Politics has reported on how Pope Francis has waged war on conservative Catholics as he rejects the truth of Christ for the heresy of Marxism:

“Pope Francis has endorsed globalist communism in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, blaming capitalism for the damage caused by disastrous and unnecessary lockdown policies.

He claimed in a statement that it was the “magic theories” of market capitalism that failed throughout this crisis. He also threw out some general bromides against war as well.

“It is very difficult nowadays to invoke the rational criteria elaborated in earlier centuries to speak of the possibility of a ‘just war,’” Francis wrote in his encyclical.

He wrote that globalism is the answer to the pandemic, as national sovereignty prevents complete and uniform obedience of the masses during a crisis.

“Aside from the differing ways that various countries responded to the crisis, their inability to work together became quite evident,” Francis wrote. “Anyone who thinks that the only lesson to be learned was the need to improve what we were already doing, or to refine existing systems and regulations, is denying reality.”

Even though it was government officials who shut down society and destroyed the economy because of a virus that turned out not to be particularly deadly, Francis conveniently places all of the blame on market capitalism.

“The fragility of world systems in the face of the pandemic has demonstrated that not everything can be resolved by market freedom,” he wrote. “It is imperative to have a proactive economic policy directed at ‘promoting an economy that favors productive diversity and business creativity’ and makes it possible for jobs to be created, and not cut.”

Francis shamelessly recited Democrat talking points verbatim during his encyclical, even going full commie and rejecting property rights at one point.“

Pope Francis has preached Marxism from the pulpit while covering for child-rapist priests. He is one of the anti-Christ figures working to coronate the Beast System and its one-world government.

