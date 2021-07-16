https://www.theblaze.com/news/pregnant-man-emoji-could-be-hitting-your-screen-soon-since-pregnancy-is-possible-for-some-transgender-men

Among the finalists for the next official batch of emojis — those digital icons that visually express emotions and other aspects of life — is a “Pregnant Man,” the Emojipedia blog announced Thursday.

Here’s a look at the emoji candidates for Emoji 14.0. “Pregnant Man” along with “Pregnant Person” can be seen in the middle of the second image below:

What are the details?

Describing the Pregnant Man and Pregnant Person emoji candidates, emojipedia wrote that they “recognize that pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people” and would be “additions to the existing Pregnant Woman emoji.”

The organization said there’s only a draft emoji list at this point, and each emoji is subject to change prior to final approval on Sept. 14.

However, anybody can vote in an unofficial capacity for which emoji “you are most looking forward to in the Most Anticipated Emoji award, being drawn on July 17 aka World Emoji Day.”

If you’re wondering about the chances that “Pregnant Man” and “Pregnant Person” will make the cut, Emojipedia added that in past years, the majority of draft candidates ended up on the final list.

Another candidate is Person with Crown — a gender-inclusive alternative to the existing emojis for Princess and Prince, the organization said.

How are folks reacting?

Reactions to the “Pregnant Man” and “Pregnant Person” emoji finalists have been unsurprisingly blunt, such as this user’s take:

Image source: Twitter

Some others:

“The end is nigh; God will finally punish us,” another commenter said.

“Men can’t get pregnant,” another user declared. “Knock it off with the woke gaslighting.”

“I’m not even mad….we get Santa, leprechaun, and unicorn emojis….right? I don’t object to make-believe fantasy emojis,” another commenter wrote. “Do we get goblin, orc, hobbit, dragon, chimera, zombie, white walker, troll, and crab people emojis to go along with these make-believe pregnant men emojis?”

“No, a man cannot get pregnant, through natural biological means,” another user observed. “Now a woman, pretending to be a man still equipped with all female parts can become pregnant, but, she is still not a man. ‘Believe the science!'”

Anything else?

The transgender agenda has become an increasingly contentious sociopolitical issue over the last several years, and TheBlaze has covered it extensively — including stories about transgender men giving birth.

In the early days of 2019, TheBlaze wrote about a gay man who impregnated his transgender partner — who identified as male.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

