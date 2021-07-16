https://justthenews.com/government/local/prostitution-reportedly-rampant-new-york-city-streets?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Prostitution services are reportedly being offered openly in New York City, with parts of Brooklyn seeing increased brazen sex work activity as cops do little to stop it.

The New York Post this week described witnessing a “cycle” of prostitutes in Brooklyn “hopping into strangers’ cars, riding out of view for 10, sometimes 30 minutes, then getting dropped back off to do it all again.”

The trade “mostly carries on without interruption,” the Post reported, even when the occasional police car cruises through. Officers reportedly do little to nothing to deter the prostitutes.

Prosecutors in New York have in recent years been embarking upon efforts to move away from actively prosecuting sex workers for violating city laws against prostitution.

