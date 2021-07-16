https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/psaki-says-americans-post-misinformation-banned-platforms-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday doubled down on the government’s censorship of Americans.

Psaki on Thursday casually admitted the federal government is censoring American citizens and flagging “problematic” social media posts.

“We’ve increased disinformation research and tracking within the Surgeon General’s office,” Psaki said Thursday. “We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.”

On Friday Psaki took it to another level and said Americans who post “misinformation” should be completely unpersoned and should have no access to online platforms.

“You shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others if you providing ‘misinformation’ out there,” Psaki said.

The Biden Administration is publicly admitting that Americans who do not fall in line with their agenda do not have the right to participate in the exchange of commerce and ideas online.

VIDEO:

Psaki says that if you provide “misinformation” then you should not just be banned from ONE platform, you should be banned from others. pic.twitter.com/oBRDAzf2oe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 16, 2021

