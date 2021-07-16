https://thepoliticalinsider.com/sen-rand-paul-leads-republican-effort-to-end-mandatory-mask-wearing-on-public-transportation/

Sen. Rand Paul, who has been an outspoken critic of the public measures that have been in place during the COVID pandemic, is leading an effort with other Republicans to end mandatory mask-wearing on public transportation.

Sen. Paul announced their efforts in a press release from his office.

I am introducing the Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021 to put a stop to this nanny state mandate of requiring masks on public transportation… https://t.co/GAY71Fxp3g — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 14, 2021

Paul’ Bill To Stop ‘Nanny State Mandate Of Requiring Masks On Public Transportation’

“The federal government forcing the American people to continue to wear masks despite the fact that we’ve already reached herd immunity is ridiculous and needs to end immediately,” Paul said.

“I am introducing the Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021 to put a stop to this nanny state mandate of requiring masks on public transportation,” he continued.

The libertarian-leaning Republican added, “In a free country people will evaluate their personal risk factors and are smart enough to ultimately make medical decisions like wearing a mask themselves.”

Paul’s Senate co-sponsors for this legislation include GOP Sens. Mike Braun, Tom Cotton, Roger Marshall, and Roger Wicker.

On Friday, Republican Congressman Andy Biggs of Arizona plans to introduce the House version of the legislation, he announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

This Friday, I will be introducing a companion bill of @RandPaul‘s Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021. Senator Paul is right, put an end to the nanny state. The American people can make their own health decisions without government interference. https://t.co/RDzOcflUzA — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 14, 2021

Paul: ‘Time To Stop This Farce And Let People Travel In Peace!’

“Senator Paul is right, put an end to the nanny state,” Biggs continued. “The American people can make their own health decisions without government interference.

Sen. Paul recently tweeted, “When the Senate returns to session, I will be introducing an immediate repeal of the mask mandate on planes. Enough! Time to stop this farce and let people travel in peace!”

When the Senate returns to session, I will be introducing an immediate repeal of the mask mandate on planes. Enough! Time to stop this farce and let people travel in peace! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 8, 2021

Right now, those using public transportation are required to wear face masks.

The Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021 would do away with this requirement.

“Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no Federal agency shall impose any Federal requirement related to COVID-19 that an individual wear a face mask when utilizing any conveyance … or transportation hub,” the bill reads.

