https://noqreport.com/2021/07/16/randi-weingartens-honest-truth/

Many bewildered parents send perfectly lovely children off to college only to have them return home for the holidays sullen, angry, and disrespectful Marxists. What we now know is Marxist education at college has seeped into grade, middle, and high school — and it starts with the unions.

You know something is wrong when a public-sector union head starts talking about history education in K-12 public schools and threatens legal action against parents who want to know what their children’s schools are teaching. Cultural warriors and Holocaust deniers, Ms. Weingarten says , are preventing teachers from teaching honest history, and some states, mostly Republican, are legislatively banning Critical Race Theory, causing teachers to be bullied and intimidated by parent groups. Critical Race Theory is taught in law schools , Ms. Weingarten goes on to say, and is not being introduced in K-12 public education, but if it has been introduced, it is the “honest” truth and her teachers’ union will initiate lawsuits against anyone trying to stop it. Goodness.

Here are some actual honest truths: The first is that the American Federation of Teachers is rich with its members’ mandatory dues; is an arm of the Democratic Party; funds elected officials […]