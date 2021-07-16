https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/16/really-really-pathetic-white-house-shares-video-of-olivia-rodrigo-and-her-man-crush-fauci-reading-fan-tweets-and-gag/

This is so bad.

NOT as bad as Jen Psaki admitting the White House wants people banned from multiple platforms for sharing information they don’t want shared (no, we’re not making that part up), but still really pretty horrible.

Whoever thought this was going to inspire young people to get vaccinated needs to pull their heads out of their backsides.

Concerts, vaccines, bobbleheads, and even #ManCrushMonday: watch Olivia Rodrigo and Dr. Fauci read fan tweets. pic.twitter.com/NnwKwrkNWW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 16, 2021

Seeing the words ‘man crush’ anywhere near Fauci is yuck.

Like serious yuck.

Like so much yuck that we went around to yum and back to yuck again.

Bleh.

I understand the thought behind using a celeb to encourage disengaged, procrastinating, hesitant, etc. Millennials & Zoomers to get vaccinated. There is no benefit tho in the White House using this as an opportunity to keep pushing “Fauci ouchie” & other cringe Fauci cult stuff. https://t.co/1oY9b15pML — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 16, 2021

Did you get your FAUCI OUCHIE?! SQUEEEEEEEE.

Holy crap, what has happened to this country?

here are the “fan tweets” about fauci from this video. i wonder whose job it was at the white house to find these. pic.twitter.com/iMV1rcva7P — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 16, 2021

This is just gnarly.

You know that face you make when you’re pretty sure something smells bad in the trashcan but you’re not sure what it is so you just take the whole damn thing out? Yeah, just made that face.

Aside from being very lame, “Fauci ouchie” sucks as branding if you’re trying to convince skeptics to get vaccinated. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 16, 2021

Ding ding ding.

Fair and balanced right here.

Yup.

