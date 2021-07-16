https://justthenews.com/nation/report-apple-facing-possible-employee-revolt-if-it-insists-making-workers-return-office?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Tech giant Apple, Inc. is reportedly facing a potential employee revolt if it requires its employees to come back to the office at least some of the time.

The company “will require people to return to the office three days a week starting in early September,” the Verge reported this week; some employees, meanwhile, will reportedly “quit if Apple doesn’t change its stance.”

Many of the company’s employees have already expressed concern over the possibility that they may be required to come into the office at some times.

Over a third of company employees in an informal survey earlier this year indicated that they may have to resign from Apple due to the company’s alleged lack of flexibility on working arrangements.

Apple CEO Tim Cook last month said the company was planning to put in place a model wherein employees would be required in-office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, while they could work remotely Wednesdays and Fridays with supervisor position.

