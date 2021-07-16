https://djhjmedia.com/steven/report-investigators-expected-to-interview-ny-gov-cuomo-over-sexual-harassment-accusations/

After investigating the sexual harassment charges made against NY Gov Andrew Cuomo for four months, the investigators plan on questioning him on Saturday.

While many Democrats called for his resignation, many others said they would not at least until the report comes on over sexual harassment. Cuomo has two accusers. I can hardly wait to find out why they are not credible. besides accusing a liberal that is.

Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are the two outside lawyers hired by State Attorney General Letitia James, who may be looking to run for governor next.

She is the one that put out the report that ripped Cuomo for sending COVID patients into nursing homes and the fact that they were hiding the real number of nursing home deaths. Another one of his recent scandals.

Cuomo is already under fire for the nursing home scandal, His giving his family members the vaccines before anyone else, and for using state workers to help him as he was writing a book detailing how awesome he is. And that’s all just in the past year.

Who knows what the rest of 2021 will be like.

He could make it official and issue an Executive order approving the death penalty for seniors in nursing homes just to make it official.

The New York Times used “two people familiar with the matter” for its report, which noted Cuomo has repeatedly denied any wrong doing:

While many of the state’s top Democrats called on Mr. Cuomo to resign earlier this year, many others said they would wait for the outcome of the investigation before weighing in his fate. The findings could inform a separate, broader impeachment investigation being conducted in the State Assembly, which is also looking at the governor’s handling of nursing home deaths during the pandemic, among other controversies. The Cuomo administration has also come under fire for administering coronavirus tests to the governor’s younger brother, the CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, and other family members on a priority basis at the beginning of the pandemic when tests were scarce — an issue that federal prosecutors are examining as part of a separate investigation. The attorney general is also looking at Mr. Cuomo’s use of state resources as he wrote and promoted his recent pandemic memoir, a book deal from which the governor is expected to receive $5.1 million.

Cuomo allegedly asked Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to Cuomo, if she sleeps with older men. bennet is in her mid-twenties and Cuomo is 63.

