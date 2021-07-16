https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/16/runaway-texas-dems-air-their-dirty-laundry-in-embarrassing-display-n411700
About The Author
Related Posts
Ron DeSantis Slams 'Offensive' Critical Race Theory, Promises to 'Play Whack-A-Mole' Against It
May 24, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy