Razor wire frames the US Capitol under Biden administration. Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) The so-called Jan. 6 “insurrectionists” who are languishing in solitary confinement in the nation’s capital have a vocal ally: a godfather of GOP politics who is unashamed to defend the Trump-supporting defendants despite their controversial actions.

Longtime conservative activist Richard Viguerie tells One News Now he is spreading the word about a July 17 rally in D.C. near the Central Detention Facility, where the 50-plus prisoners are being held.

The rally is sponsored by Look Ahead America, which held arally in June near the U.S. Dept. of Justice to defend Jan. 6 defendants who, if one believes many lawmakers and the left-wing media, tried to overthrow democracy with pepper spray and stun guns. But the original plans by the Dept of Justice to charge the rioters with sedition — a plan cheered by the Left — have all but failed, One News Now has learned.

Viguerie, whose own D.C. activism dates back to the 1970s, says many of the prisoners are charged with minor offenses but are being held without bail. Others have not even been charged with a crime, he says, but prosecutors are hoping […]