Since coming to Washington DC, Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) has been one of the most outspoken opponents of Big Tech censorship and the monopolies they represent. Facebook et al have been absolute tyrants when it comes to their handling of “controversial” topics. Invariably, it is conservatives who are quashed while violent progressives get a free pass.

But the tyranny of Big Tech isn’t going far enough for the Biden regime. They not only want all Covid-19 “vaccine misinformation” to be silenced. They want ALL Big Tech platforms to universally silence those who spread it. It doesn’t get more draconian than that when it comes to propaganda and censorship, and White House Press Secretary Jen “Circle Back” Psaki is proud to be the modern day version of the ancient Greek lawmaker, Draco.

PSAKI: If you’re banned on one social media platform, you should be banned on other social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/81eOCiRc68 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2021

Hawley had a response to this unambiguous overreach of government into what are supposed to be private companies.

Here’s Jen Psaki setting the social media monopolies’ terms of service for them. Who thinks these are still “private” companies? https://t.co/pIj6FxPeIa — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 16, 2021

There is mounting evidence that Big Tech companies have been working with the Democratic Party and the Deep State to subvert participation of users, again invariably of a conservative worldview. They have even been accused of helping both the DNC and Deep State spy on American citizens. But, as Hawley points out, they are considered to be “private” companies that have the very public protection of Section 230.

As the White House wields Big Tech as a censorship tool against vaccine skeptics, how long can the maintain the charade that they’re “private” companies with no allegiance to their Democrat puppetmasters?

