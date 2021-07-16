https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/some-things-should-remain-private/
You bet we’re recognizing & honoring our country’s heritage. As most Texans, tho, this is what we’re doing tonight—using whatever is accessible, uwashing our clothes in the sink. #txlege https://t.co/HC8uDSnWk5 pic.twitter.com/DoaatSCqmj
— Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 16, 2021
Texas Democrat Donna Howard shows off her cheetah print shirt with matching underwear.
Matt Whitlock took Howard to the cleaners…
Still can’t get over this.
They spend thousands on a private jet, chartered buses, luxury hotel rooms in DC (not even in Arlington), cases of beer, but don’t have $1.50 for a laundromat. https://t.co/3XciQc49na
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 16, 2021