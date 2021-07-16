https://justthenews.com/world/australia/sydney-enters-hardcore-lockdown-amid-rise-covid-cases?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Sydney, Australia, this week is entering a hardcore COVID-19 lockdown as infections in New South Wales continue to spike modestly.

Cases in NSW began rising at the beginning of July and continued through the middle of the month, with the region posting around 120 new cases on Friday out of a population of about 8.2 million.

In Sydney, residents are required to carry a mask at all times; nearly all stores have been shut down barring those the government deems “essential.”

Employers, meanwhile, can face fines up to $10,000 if they order employees to come to work.

New South Wales has recorded three deaths total from COVID-19 over the last 30 days.

