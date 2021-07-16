https://therightscoop.com/ted-cruz-republican-senators-torch-blm-for-coming-out-in-support-of-cubas-commie-dictatorship/

Black Lives Matter released a statement late last night that defended the communist dictatorship in Cuba and blamed the United States embargo for all of Cuba’s problems:

Black Lives Matter has released a statement on Cuba: pic.twitter.com/NgnT1o1oZE — Sabrina Rodríguez (@sabrod123) July 15, 2021



While it’s a disgusting statement, it’s not shocking in the least. But Ted Cruz and other Republican Senators were quick to hit back at the idiotic statement:

FOX NEWS – The statement angered several Republican lawmakers, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, the son of a Cuban immigrant, who accused Black Lives Matter of “standing with” communists. “Shameful,” Cruz tweeted. “The group Black Lives Matter (funded by major players in corporate America) was founded by avowed Marxists and—as millions of Cubans risk their lives to rise up for freedom—BLM stands with…the communist dictatorship.” Cruz’s colleague, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., also took issue with the tweet and called it “insane.” “The radical Left has gone insane,” Scott tweeted. “BLM is blaming America for the cruelty and oppression of the Castro Regime and their views are being echoed by prominent socialist Democrats. Freedom-loving Americans stand with the people of Cuba, not with the Regime that is oppressing them.” Marco Rubio, a Republican senator from Florida of Cuban descent, responded to the statement by accusing the organization of extortion. “The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in #Cuba,” he posted on Instagram and Twitter. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., also took to social media to criticize the Black Lives Matter statement and said the organization is defending a murderous regime. “It’s no surprise that the Marxists of BLM are defending a murderous communist regime,” Cotton said.





It’s not just BLM who are blaming the embargo and calling for it to be lifted:

We stand in solidarity with the Cuban people and condemn the suppression of the media, speech and protest. We also call for an end to the U.S. embargo and additional Trump-era restrictions that are profoundly contributing to the suffering of Cubans. pic.twitter.com/Fw6Quv5TAN — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 16, 2021

So disgusting. She sounds just like BLM!

Look, here’s the thing about the embargo. It’s supposed to be tough on the people of Cuba and I hope it’s a big factor in getting people into the streets to take down their commie government in Cuba. That’s what it’s designed to do and it’s ok to acknowledge that.

Where these America-hating imbeciles go wrong is calling for the embargo to be lifted and blaming America for all the problems in Cuba. Getting rid of the embargo will only make the Cuban government richer and stronger and the Cuban people will never be free! That’s the WRONG answer and, so far, it’s good that Biden hasn’t succumbed to the calls to get rid of the embargo. That’d be the worst thing to happen right now.

