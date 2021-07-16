https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/16/texas-republican-shares-a-pic-showing-how-flee-ibuster-dems-could-be-tricked-into-returning-to-work/
The Associated Press has laughably reported that Texas Democrats who fled the state to Washington, DC are living a life of “scrutiny, stress and secrecy” while not doing their jobs.
Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain might have found a way to get those Dems back to work:
Desperate times call for desperate measures. #txlege pic.twitter.com/Bl97O9cCKP
— 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@BriscoeCain) July 16, 2021
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 16, 2021
Well played, sir. Well played. https://t.co/jgdMRRmznA
— Chad Ennis (@ChadEnnisTX) July 16, 2021
That’s pretty dang funny. And the butthurt lefties replying is golden! https://t.co/gGa4NDzZkh
— Cody Davis (@CodyDavisTX) July 16, 2021