The Associated Press has laughably reported that Texas Democrats who fled the state to Washington, DC are living a life of “scrutiny, stress and secrecy” while not doing their jobs.

Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain might have found a way to get those Dems back to work:

Perfect!

That’s pretty dang funny. And the butthurt lefties replying is golden! https://t.co/gGa4NDzZkh — Cody Davis (@CodyDavisTX) July 16, 2021

