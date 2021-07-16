https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/07/16/the-morning-briefing-britney-spears-is-the-only-thing-americans-can-agree-on-n1462216

Top O’ the Briefing

Britney Spears Unites Us All

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. People who can touch their toes are a little too full of themselves.

After giving it quite a lot of thought, I have decided that I would really like to spend a lot more quality time working with chocolate. I feel that I have untapped talents in the world of chocolate and I might be looking at a new legacy here.

Mmmm…chocolate.

Anyway, let us finish this fine week with a discussion about the state of interpersonal relations here in our beloved country. I will see what I can do to help facilitate some sort of healing that everyone can enjoy.

Tens of thousands of words are written seemingly every hour of every day right now bemoaning the schism that has befallen the United States of America. We don’t get along, at least when it comes to politics. For some of us, that’s not a full-time problem. There are some people, however, who have to make everything political, so schism it is.

There are days when it seems as if it will be this way forever. We’re headed towards permanent emotional, ideological, and geographic balkanization. It can be a bit much at times.

It appears, however, that common ground can still be found in the strangest places, among the most disparate groups of people:

Note to lefty trolls: I am not now, nor have I ever been, a QAnon fan. I still don’t really know who they are.

Seriously, I have had conversations about this Britney Spears thing with people from all walks of life and political persuasions in the past few weeks and everyone is in agreement: it’s a tragic situation and Britney deserves to get control of her life back.

Megan has more on this budding American kumbaya moment:

Matt Gaetz is fired up and he has every reason to be. Recently, Britney Spears took the stand and told the world what she’s been suffering under a forced conservatorship. The conservatorship has taken her freedom, enforced her sterility, denied her a marriage, and even restricted her freedom to see her own children. The country is waking up to the reality of guardianship and how terrifying it is that a judge can just strip all of your human rights away. A crowd had gathered to celebrate Spears’ legal victory in being allowed to hire her own lawyer instead of having a court-appointed lawyer. Gaetz stood up to the microphone and told the crowd that America has a big problem and it’s festering in probate courts. He called it a “black eye” on our justice system that Spears is still under conservatorship. “Britney has been abused by the media, she’s been abused by a grifter father, and she’s been abused by the American justice system. We need to come together and create a federal cause of action…that will free Britney and the millions of Americans who are impacted by a corrupt guardianship system that empowers people to take advantage of the weak,” he said.

Just how unifying is this cause, you ask?

It’s got Ted Cruz and Elizabeth Warren on the same side.

This could be a turning point at this dark time in American history. Who better to bring about the healing than a former member of The Mickey Mouse Club? This is the kind of scenario the Founding Fathers envisioned when they created a country where we were free to worship a God who would eventually give us Walt Disney.

All kidding aside, what’s being done to Britney Spears right now does rattle one’s faith in the American court system. Megan writes a lot about this kind of disturbing family court stuff and I encourage you to read it all. Remember, a family court gave O.J. Simpson custody of his kids after everyone in the world knew that he decapitated their mother. It’s not a pretty set-up.

Let’s all rally behind Britney and not waste this bonding moment, America.

Who Held His Beer?

Bored in traffic jam, man leaps off 100-foot bridge, calls it “the stupidest idea” https://t.co/Cv7A1QWh7Q pic.twitter.com/HhEnJU1OkB — The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

Olympian mom ‘trains’ with her daughter and it’s hilarious 😂 https://t.co/AOHjuMmdI9 pic.twitter.com/P0e9BXIxQn — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 16, 2021

PJ Media

Me: Masks Are Back In L.A. County Because Libs Are Really Anti-Vaxxers Too

VodkaPundit: The Reverse Cuban Boatlift, Real Americans Doing What Biden Won’t

As a Survivor of Castro’s Totalitarian Regime, Freedom for Me Is Personal

Black Lives Matter? Tell That to the Democrats Who Are Getting Black People Killed

Matt Gaetz Shows Up at #FreeBritney Rally and Calls for the End of Guardianship Corruption

Marco Rubio Has the Perfect Response to Black Lives Matter’s Horrific Statement on Cuba

How ‘Google Translate’ Deceives You

Loudoun County Churches Obeying God Rather Than Virginia

So. Many. Megans. Megan Fox Calls Trump ‘Legendary’ at UFC Appearance

Trump EVISCERATES Biden’s Weak-Kneed Response to Communist Oppression in Cuba

FBI Arrests Capitol ‘Insurrectionist’ Who Dressed as a Roman Gladiator

Booksellers Association Says It’s ‘Inexcusable’ and ‘Violent’ to Promote This Book…

Woke 2.0: NFL to Sing Black National Anthem During 2021 Season

Major League Baseball’s Response to Cuban Revolution Not Very Woke

BREAKING: Trump Responds to Military Coup Accusation

Here We Go: Major Texas Democrat Stripped of Leadership Post for Fleeing the State

‘They Should Be Fired’: Scientist Says Washington State COVID Test Info That Prompted Lockdowns Is ‘Garbage Data’

Supreme Court Justice Breyer Breaks His Silence on Retirement Plans

Oregon Research Firm Concludes: Gov. Kate Brown Can’t Be Trusted on Vaccines

‘Moderate’ Texas Democrat James Talarico Flat-Out Opposes Voter ID. Period.

Video Shows DoorDash Driver Deliberately Contaminating Cop’s Meal

A ‘Spiritual Catastrophe’ Is Exactly What the Left Wants

Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley Compared Trump to Hitler, MAGA to Nazi ‘Brownshirts’

Townhall Mothership

They seem nice. ‘Let Them Die’: Local NAACP Leader Espouses Violent Rhetoric Against Opponents of Critical Race Theory

Too Little Too Late? Biden Finally Admits the Truth About the ‘C’ Word

Lindsey Graham Will ‘Go to War’ for Chick-Fil-A

Facebook Oversight Board Member Gives a Chilling Insight to How They View Free Speech

Democrats Were Lying About Jobless Numbers the Whole Time

Dems Can’t Help Themselves; Embed the PRO Act into the Infrastructure Bill Reconciliation

College Offers ‘#AbolishThePolice’ Course, Claims America Has the World’s ‘Highest Rate’ of Police Misconduct

Teen Rappers Busted For Using Real Guns In Video

Cam&Co. New Arguments In SCOTUS Carry Case

Teen Shoots Man In Self-Defense Outside Florida Home

The problem with Robin DiAngelo’s ‘Nice Racism’

This story about a woman kidnapped in Pennsylvania makes no sense

WHO Director: It was ‘premature’ to rule out lab leak because ‘lab accidents happen’

‘Slow news day on the ice cream beat’: President Biden looks to his grandkids for input on how to connect with people online

Texas representative takes a break from posting food pictures to insult appearance of Republican colleague with autism

Stacey, FTW. Ho-lee CHIT: Conservative woman’s thread about what has happened JUST in the last 48 hours in America a terrifying and IMPORTANT read

VIP

The Antidote to Cancel Culture and Screaming Karens Is More Jesus, Less Critical Race Theory

U.S. House Dems Launch Partisan Investigation Into Arizona Election Audit

Vaccine Mandates Are Coming Before Summer’s End

If Trump Runs and Wins in 2024, Who Would Serve in His Administration?

Kamala Harris Unwittingly Explains Why Inflation Is So Devastating

GOLD LIVE: ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

Around the Interwebz

‘Manifest’ Viewing On Netflix Surges After Cancellation To Dominate U.S. Streaming Ratings

Wokeness will destroy America

Valve’s gaming handheld is called the Steam Deck and it’s shipping in December

New side hustle? McCormick Is Hiring a Director of Taco Relations

Bee Me

Bad News: Teachers Are Teaching CRT. Good News: They’re Teaching It About As Well As They Teach Mathhttps://t.co/8eCib4MNBV — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 15, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Enigma – Alfred Agache, 1888.

(Musée des Beaux-Arts de Rouen). pic.twitter.com/2OHtaYAsNU — EUROPEAN ART 💭 (@EuropeanArtHIST) July 15, 2021

Kabana Tunes

It’s not a sappy, appropriate song but it is what was on the radio when we pulled into the hospital parking lot 23 years ago tomorrow on the day my daughter was born.

Pork rinds and cryptocurrency, just like the aliens want.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

