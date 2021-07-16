https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/16/the-responses-to-this-tweet-of-gov-ron-desantis-throwing-out-the-first-pitch-at-a-little-league-tournament-are-insane/

SHOT. . .

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted this photo of himself throwing out the first pitch at the 2021 Little League Baseball State Tournament in Palm Coast:

Honored to throw out the first pitch at the 2021 Little League Baseball State Tournament in Palm Coast. Good luck to all the teams playing this weekend, and thanks to the coaches, volunteers, and families for your dedication to providing opportunities for our youth. pic.twitter.com/8oYVIsjzhN — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 16, 2021

CHASER. . .

Libs are straight-up INSANE:

pic.twitter.com/5quK8rS6Rw — Enough is Enough, bring on more indictments. (@larryja15215455) July 16, 2021

Nice job , Guv 8225 new cases today

7011 yesterday

6425 Wednesday

5095 Tues And positivity doubled in a week This will lead to yet another variant that can elude vax #DontFloridaAmerica#RemoveRon pic.twitter.com/Re0rKGdlmb — Cathy (@CathyNotToday) July 16, 2021

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated.’ Florida is fueling the surge in new COVID cases across the US https://t.co/zV96dcwEgh via @SunSentinel — Thomas E. Brown (@ThomasEBrown3) July 16, 2021

Come to St Pete and enjoy the foul dead fish smell. — M. Kolb (@KolbMarci) July 16, 2021

1 in 4 covid cases are in FL, but you keep throwing pitches and do you #RemoveRon #DeathSantis — Nicole – Vaccinated AF (@nmo941) July 16, 2021

Keep ignoring the Covid Ronnie, & throw those pitches. Meanwhile, this week’s FL Covid report is 45,603 new cases, nearly 2X the 23,562 cases the week before. The positivity rate is 11.5%, higher than the 7.8% last week. Sell TShirts with that on it, at the ol’ ball game Ronster. — The America We Used to Know (@AHSgal) July 16, 2021

With hundreds of unmasked kids & almost 20% of new cases reported in children… SMH … SMH … SMH pic.twitter.com/v9G5FufLt7 — Ellen Wolfe (@FlaWolffie) July 16, 2021

Throwing out the first virus. — Richard Denby (@MexDen17) July 17, 2021

maybe you be honored to controlling COVID in your state. do your damn job — smithsgirl (@smithsgirl2) July 16, 2021

Guys, pace yourselves. Save some heat for when he runs for president.

***

