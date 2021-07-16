https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/16/the-responses-to-this-tweet-of-gov-ron-desantis-throwing-out-the-first-pitch-at-a-little-league-tournament-are-insane/

SHOT. . .

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted this photo of himself throwing out the first pitch at the 2021 Little League Baseball State Tournament in Palm Coast:

CHASER. . .

Libs are straight-up INSANE:

Guys, pace yourselves. Save some heat for when he runs for president.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...