This week, author Abigail Shrier, who has been and continues to be attacked by the “woke” movement for her book “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” fired back at the “woke” movement, charging, “The Woke are not zany guests. They are home-invasion robbers.”

NBC News reported this week that at least two Amazon employees had recently quit protesting Amazon’s selling of Shrier’s book. As reported by NBC News, “The resignations come after a complaint posted to the company’s internal message board in April drew the support of over 467 Amazon corporate employees, according to a copy obtained by NBC News. As of last year, the company employed over 1.3 million people worldwide and is the second-largest employer in the U.S.”

“Shrier said in a statement, per the outlet: ‘This issue won’t go away just because some disgruntled Amazon employees wish it would. And banning the book won’t help these girls or anyone else. … My book goes out of its way to honor the experiences of transgender adults, never disparages them, and never implies that the trans identity is a mental illness,” The Daily Wire noted.

In November 2020, Target removed Shrier’s book after a customer complained about the book being “transphobic.” Target reacted to the complaint by stating, “Thank you so much for bringing this to our attention. We have removed this book from our assortment.”

Shrier fired back, “Target.com just made my book disappear. Does it bother anyone that Woke activists and spineless corporations now determine what Americans are allowed to read?”

Target later announced that the book had been restored on their website for purchasing.

Shrier’s essay on Substack started by lauding anti-Critical Race Theory activist Chris Rufo as she stated that he is “doing something so spectacularly unconservative, he may need to update his political affiliation: he’s winning.”

“He’s become the person we think of whenever ‘Critical Race Theory’ is mentioned,” she opined. “For the first time in years, Ibram X. Kendi and Nikole-Hannah Jones face actual pushback to the white-hatred they peddle and division they feast upon. Parents have someone they can turn to for evidence, argument, and reassurance of their marrow-deep sense that the racial essentialism in their kids’ classroom is wrong and that it’s not racist to say so. For the first time in years, the rejection of ‘Critical Race Theory’ is gaining ground.”

Shrier pointed out that Rufo’s success derived from the fact that “he speaks not to the elites, but to Americans, and he makes an intelligible argument: ‘Anti-Racism’ is just racism in progressive clothing; it’s teaching our kids to hate themselves and each other.”

Shrier decried the “hyper-polite fecklessness on one side of the boat and chest-thumping ignorance on the other,” displayed by many conservatives, citing as feckless Oklahoma GOP Senator James Langford’s passive response when questioning HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra about HHS using the term “birthing person” instead of “mother.” Langford said, “We don’t want to offend in our language. I get that. But would you at least admit calling a mom a ‘birthing person’ could be offensive to some moms?”

Shrier snapped, “It’s a clip worth watching because it exemplifies decades of Republican failure in culture wars that have seen Leftists wipe the floor with them. … if this is the best Republicans can muster, they deserve to be trounced over and over.”

Instead, she suggested asserting, “Mothers are not ‘birthing people,’ and to call us that is a disgrace. To refuse to call us mothers is an abomination, too. Sex-based rights are not yours to give away.”

“And if Republicans can’t say that, they should pack up their things; at least they won’t be in the way,” she continued. “The last thing America needs right now is more wallpaper over cracks. Time to toss out the ‘Aw Shucks Conservatism’ of navy blazers and boat shoes, the sort that believes matching jammies on Christmas suffices to save a country on the brink. That approach may have excelled when churches and civil society were strong and conservatives needed only to get married, raise a family, and perform the simple heroism of showing up. Today, it’s a loser.”

Shrier wrote:

Its mistake is not in any of the hand-written niceties it revels in, which make life orderly, cozy—even lovely. Its mistake is that it treats Leftist ideologues like quirky out-of-town guests arriving for brunch. It assumes we all want the same things and are equally devoted to the perpetuation of bedrock American commitments: free speech, free exercise of faith, equal protection, rule of law. But the Woke are not zany guests. They are home-invasion robbers. The structure they intend to leave behind will contain but a handful of the cultural artifacts they encountered. Bringing down statues of Abe Lincoln, books by Dr. Seuss and schools named for the country’s founders? That’s just their casing the joint. The large-scale heist hasn’t even started. … The Left wages war every day, in every school system in America and, no doubt, many a summer camp. It knows the stakes are high and it comes prepared to fight. It has an uncomplicated revulsion for Judeo-Christian religion, American traditions, American symbols, our founders, and individual rights. It despises the nuclear family, like good Marxists do—which is the real reason it cannot abide the words “mother” and “father.” (It understands no one was ever moved to family formation by the dream of becoming a “gestational parent.”) It does not disguise its plan to replace all of these things. … Here, then, is a solution for conservatives: Stop playing the Left’s game of victimhood, stop straining to adopt its lingo. … Speak as plainly as you can. … And you must dislodge from your heads the misguided notion that the point of standing up for what’s right is to “Own the Libs.” If conservatives exploit the Left’s radicalism cynically or naively, if they approach thoughtful and courageous Americans of other political stripes with the defeatist mentality that there is no point trying to win over anyone else, they will lose. Which is a damn shame, because these fights might actually be won. …

