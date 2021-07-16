https://beckernews.com/theyre-killing-people-biden-walks-up-to-reporter-and-blasts-critics-of-the-white-houses-covid-policies-40320/

Joe Biden on Friday once again unleashed a hyperbolic argument to condemn those questioning the COVID pandemic response, including vaccines.

“On misinformation, what’s your message to platforms like Facebook?” a reporter asked.

“They’re killing people,” Biden said.

“I mean they’re really… look,” he continued. “The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people.”

The COVID mortality rates have plummeted since the roll-out of vaccines in states across the U.S. Between natural immunity and vaccinated immunity, the rates are below 300 people with COVID dying per day.

Jen Psaki argued on Thursday that critics of COVID policies and vaccines should be censored on Facebook. On Thursday, Psaki disclosed that the White House is “in regular touch with social media platforms” to censor what they deem is ‘misinformation.’

“We are in regular touch with the social media platforms and those engagements typically happen through members of our senior staff and also members of our COVID-19 team — given, as Dr. Murthy conveyed, this is a big issue, of misinformation, specifically on the pandemic,” Psaki explained.

On Friday, she went a step further and said that critics should be censored on all social media platforms, which she even called “public platforms.”

“Also with the public, all of you, to create robust enforcement strategies that provide transparency about rules,” Psaki said. “You should not be banned from one platform and not others if you are providing misinformation out there.”

Last Friday, Psaki argued that critics of Biden’s door-to-door vaccine check program were similarly guilty of ‘killing people.’

“Well, let me first say that the failure to provide accurate public health information, including the efficacy of vaccines, and the accessibility of them to people across the country… is literally killing people.”

It appears that the Biden’s attitude towards the public is to issue the most extreme, hyperbolic, and contemptuous arguments possible to silence its critics.

This is what happens when “political correctness” starts to lose its ability to dictate the terms of public debate. When all else fails, the left has to censor its critics to keep the truth about its failed and damaging policies from coming out.

