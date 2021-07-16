https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/16/theyre-victims-now-ap-reports-how-texas-dems-on-flee-ibuster-are-living-a-life-of-scrutiny-stress-and-secrecy/

Texas Democrats who fled the state to stop the passage of voting (and other) bills in that state have taken to Twitter to post pictures of themselves on a private jet, shared pictures of what they’re eating, posted selfies and insulted Republicans.

But forget what you’ve seen with your own eyes and instead take a look at an alternate reality in this Associated Press report:

Democratic lawmakers who fled Texas to block a restrictive voting bill are living a life of scrutiny, stress and secrecy. The state legislators find themselves balancing a punishing schedule and other obligations all under a national spotlight. https://t.co/1A65wSn2eX — The Associated Press (@AP) July 16, 2021

“Restrictive voting bill.” There’s that “journalism” helping parrot Democrat talking points again. There’s also a “Republicans pounce” element to that:

Where’s our tiny violin?

A paid vacation whose entire purpose is to AVOID WORKING AND DEMOCRACY is not punishing, but rewarding, like this solemn respect from the press. — Razor (@hale_razor) July 16, 2021

Yeah, that private flight from Texas to DC with a case of beer looked super stressful.

Genuinely surprised the AP left the Dems’ comms people off the byline of this story. https://t.co/plHmTmNWp4 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 16, 2021

This is embarrassing. The journalists who actually built the @AP as a news organization have to watch it turn into a partisan rag and progressive fangirl. https://t.co/0C3YkcKVuY — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 16, 2021

How to tell the world you’re a Democrat mouthpiece without specifically saying, “We’re a a Democrat mouthpiece.” https://t.co/hNcxPGMWh1 — Beorn (@Beorn2000) July 16, 2021

FFS. If they were Republicans the AP would be excoriating them. https://t.co/NQGjZVSJ7q — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 16, 2021

It’s not as if they had no choice:

Well, they could have stayed in Austin and voted. https://t.co/WEFKBfnvkG — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 16, 2021

The “secrecy” part of the headline is something else:

So much secrecy as they post everything on twitter, you effing liars. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) July 16, 2021

And taking pictures of their dirty panties — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@juliew38138) July 16, 2021

They’re living a life of secrecy to the point that I know what one of them is eating every day and I’ve seen another’s underwear. They’re doing secrecy very, very wrong. https://t.co/AqvYR5Ykrk — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) July 16, 2021

“A punishing schedule”? Everytime I see them on here they are taking selfies or trying to sound cute on Twitter. They walked out on their obligations. They aren’t balancing anything. Finally, please point out what is restrictive about this voting bill. Specifics please. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) July 16, 2021

Why does the media have such low approval? It’s a mystery https://t.co/9AISBjHLf7 — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 16, 2021

Just when you thought the media’s approval couldn’t sink lower:

Poll Shows Police Approval Rising as Media Trust Sinks Further Into the Dirt

https://t.co/p6YaUFHZrD — RedState (@RedState) July 15, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

