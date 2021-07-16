https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/16/theyre-victims-now-ap-reports-how-texas-dems-on-flee-ibuster-are-living-a-life-of-scrutiny-stress-and-secrecy/

Texas Democrats who fled the state to stop the passage of voting (and other) bills in that state have taken to Twitter to post pictures of themselves on a private jet, shared pictures of what they’re eating, posted selfies and insulted Republicans.

But forget what you’ve seen with your own eyes and instead take a look at an alternate reality in this Associated Press report:

“Restrictive voting bill.” There’s that “journalism” helping parrot Democrat talking points again. There’s also a “Republicans pounce” element to that:

Where’s our tiny violin?

Yeah, that private flight from Texas to DC with a case of beer looked super stressful.

It’s not as if they had no choice:

The “secrecy” part of the headline is something else:

Just when you thought the media’s approval couldn’t sink lower:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...