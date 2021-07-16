https://hannity.com/media-room/total-chaos-border-agents-discover-74-migrants-smuggled-inside-tiny-trailers/

100% KENNEDY: Biden’s Immigration Plan Like ‘Giving Whiskey and Car Keys to a Teenager’

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.09.21

Senator John Kennedy perfectly summed up the Biden administration’s response to the spiraling border crisis Tuesday; saying the plan is like “giving whiskey and car keys to a teenager.”

“I think that the reason the vice president went to Guatemala and met with President [Alejandro] Giammattei is to offer him billions and billions of American taxpayer dollars to try to make his country better, and with no disrespect but that’s like giving whiskey and car keys to a teenager,” Kennedy told “Fox & Friends.”

‘Like Giving Whiskey And Car Keys To A Teenager’: Sen. Kennedy Mocks Giving Guatemala Taxpayer Money https://t.co/BCem6VDYt1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 8, 2021

“President Giammattei is an authoritarian. He presides over a corrupted administration. They’re probably going to steal the money. Corruption is rampant,” Kennedy continued. “Now, you don’t have to be Einstein’s cousin to figure all of this out.”