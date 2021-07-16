https://thepoliticalinsider.com/trump-gushes-over-beyond-incredible-georgia-news-hand-recount-was-wrong-by-60/?utm_source=home-featured

Former President Donald Trump spoke out on Wednesday to celebrate a new report from the nonprofit group VoterGA, which stands for “Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia.”

Big News Out Of Georgia

“Fulton County’s hand count audit of the November 3rd 2020 election was riddled with massive errors and provable fraud,” the group said in a press release, adding that members of its data team discovered “923 of 1539 mail-in ballot batch files contained votes incorrectly reported in Fulton’s official November 3rd 2020 results.”

“The error reporting rate in Fulton’s hand count audit is a whopping 60%,” said VoterGA.

Not stopping there, the non-profit said that one of the main errors that investigators found was duplicate results reporting for ballots. The statement went on to say that “at least 36 batches of mail-in ballots with 4,255 total extra votes were redundantly added into Fulton Co. audit results for the November election.”

“These illicit votes include 3,390 extra votes for Joe Biden, 865 extra votes for Donald Trump and 43 extra votes for Jo Jorgenson,” VoterGA continued, adding that investigators found “7 falsified audit tally sheets containing fabricated vote totals for their respective batches.”

BREAKING!🚨Evidence shows that batches were scanned in several times in Fulton County, GA contrary to what GA’s voting system implementation manager @GabrielSterling tweeted out. @GAballots breaks down what we’re looking at. MUST WATCH! @RealAmVoice https://t.co/ymBQ2womwQ pic.twitter.com/t7Spp4pTtV — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) July 13, 2021

Trump Celebrates Report

Trump released a statement of his own celebrating the findings of VoterGA.

“The news coming out of Georgia is beyond incredible. The hand recount in Fulton County was a total fraud! They stuffed the ballot box — and got caught. We will lose our Country if this is allowed to stand,” Trump said, according to Western Journal.

“]I]n Fulton County the hand recount was wrong by 60%; 100,000 tally sheets for ballots were missing; they duplicated thousands of extra votes for Joe Biden,” he added.

After referring to the 2020 presidential election as a “scam,” Trump said, “Are we now in a Third World country? What else will they find once the full Forensic Audit takes place?”

Trump Doubles Down

“[Georgia Secretary of State] Brad Raffensperger certified the 2020 Presidential Election Scam despite it being ‘riddled with massive errors and provable fraud.’ This proves what Suzi Voyles, who worked Fulton elections for decades, suspected, that fraudulent photocopied ballots were counted for Biden,” Trump continued.

“This is on top of the 35,000 illegal votes recently found in Georgia, and the over 100,000 obsolete voter registrations, plus thousands of dead people, deleted AFTER the election,” he stated.

“Will the Attorney General of Georgia Chris Carr finally act?” the former president concluded. “How has Governor Brian Kemp allowed this to happen? This is corruption at the highest level. Our Nation is at stake!”

This piece was written by James Samson on July 15, 2021. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Political Insider.

