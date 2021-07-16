https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-asks-why-is-lunatic-wokester-mark-milley-still-in-command-of-the-us-military?utm_campaign=64469



Tucker Carlson ripped into General Mark Milley on Fox News Thursday night and called for his firing. He began by discussing a leftwing blog called Defense One and a letter they had written which had a direct order from Milley which read, “If Donald Trump refuses to leave office, the United States Military must remove him by force and you must give that order.”

Carlson said, “That was a little shocking. What country is this? Even the usual power mad partisans in the news media began to wonder if that was really a good idea. Slate.com of all places, reminded its readers that no matter how orange Donald Trump might be, military coups generally turn out to be unwise.”

“Within days, the story just kind of receded, another weird footnote to a weird four years. But if you paused it and thought about it for a second, you had to wonder, where did that idea even come from? Did two former US military officers really just suggest removing the President of the United States by force of arms? Since when do American military officers talk like that, or think like that, and do a lot of them have views like that?”

Tucker Carlson asks: Why is lunatic wokester Mark Milley still in command of the US military? pic.twitter.com/oKmqIdRMfp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 16, 2021

“We push that consideration from our minds, but we shouldn’t have. Now we know that Mark Milley himself is the sort of person who considers military coups entirely within the realm of possibility. A new book written by reporters at the Washington Post reveals that the current chairman of the joint chiefs of staff is the legitimate extremist. He’s the last person you would give power to if you could possibly help it.”

“The book, describes Donald Trump and the millions of people who supported him as the moral equivalent of Adolf Hitler. As thousands of Trump supporters peacefully gathered in Washington for what they assumed was a constitutionally protected political rally. The kind we’ve had for hundreds of years shortly after the election, Millie likened them to brown shirts. That is the paramilitary wing of the Nazi party. Trump’s complaints about voter fraud, Millie explained to his advisors out loud. Were actually calls for genocide. This is a rank stock moment. Millie said the gospel of the Fuher. Those are quotes. Think about. So, your grandfather joined the US military to go overseas, to risk his life, to fight the Nazis. Now, the head of the us military calls you a Nazi for having your grandfather’s political views. What do you think of that?”

“Keep in mind. Mark Milley is a man the media tells us as a deep intellectual, someone who reads books and stuff, not just Wikipedia. And yet this well-read man of history is comparing nearly half of our country to Adolf Hitler. And that would include by the way, the many Hispanics in the Rio Grande valley who voted for Trump because he agreed with them on immigration.”

“Mark Milley isn’t just your average guy with crackpot views. Mark Milley has control of nuclear weapons. Are we okay with this? The people on TV are okay with it.” Tucker said before playing a montage of left-wing media pundits fawning over the general.

Carlson continued, “He’s a student in history. They’re easy to impress over on CNN and make reference to the Nazis and the Reichstag fire so you must be a high brow grad school guy.”

“So we established it. The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff is on the same intellectual plane as the midday newsreaders on CNN. The problem is he’s a lot more powerful they are.”

“According to the Washington Post, Mark Milley is the reason that thousands of American soldiers occupied our capital this year ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration. ‘We’re going to put a ring of steel around the city and the Nazis. Aren’t getting it in,’ Millie said referring to American citizens steel to repel the Q Anon and several hundred senior citizens from Orlando with signs.”

“This is a guy by the way, who is paid to assess threats. What countries pose a threat to the United States, put them in order, if you think the Q Anon shaman is the same as the SS, maybe you’re not so good at that.”

“Then he gave a speech straight out of a 1990s, Bruce Willis flick ‘Everything’s going to be okay. We’re going to have a peaceful transfer of power. We’re going to land this plane safely. This is America. It’s strong. The institutions are bending, but it won’t break.'”

“In the end, no Nazi attack ever came much to mark Millie’s apparent disappointment. It wasn’t Dunkirk. Now you think that would be an embarrassment to mark. Milley you give a speech like that? And nothing happens. Some guy dressed like Chewbacca shows up, but no, he was not embarrassed. In fact, later he gave his speech testimony to Congress and said, apparently not referring to himself, that he understands white rage better than anyone.”

Carlson then played a clip of Milley speaking before Congress. “I do think it’s important actually, uh, for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read. And the United States, military academy is a university, uh, and it is important that we, we train and we understand, uh, and I want to understand white rage and I’m white, and I want to understand it. So, what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out. I want to maintain an open mind here and I do want to analyze it. It is important that we understand that because our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and guardians, they come from the American people. So, it is important that the leaders now, and in the future, do understand it.”

Carlson exclaimed, “White rage! It’s a casual racial slur. These people have no self-awareness but he tells us he spent many hours reading Robin D’Angelo and Ibraham X Kendi learning about white rage, but that white rage never came. Mark Miller was not deterred by that. Instead, soon after the election, the post reports quote, Millie began informally planning with other military leaders strategizing how they would block. Trump’s ordered to use the military in a way they deemed dangerous or illegal.”

“Is the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, the guy who’s empowered by our constitution, our democracy to make those decisions. No he’s not, we have civilian leadership. He can’t make them independently. If he disagrees he can resign, but he can’t make them independently because that would be a Hunta, but he kept going.”

“In January, Nancy Pelosi, pressed for specifics from Mark Milley. She wanted to know what the generals had done to help her. she wanted to know that they were doing things or. Taking control of the military from civilian elected leaders and mark Millie didn’t blush. He confirmed, they had done just that, ‘I guarantee you that we have checks and balances in the system.'”

“Yeah. They’re written into the constitution, Mr. Milley, on a Wikipedia, according to the post, some of those checks and balances, he referred to involve undermining the elected presence, authority to choose the director of the CIA. It’s interesting, by the way, a lot of focus on the CA it tells you what kind of power they have.”

“So when the president reportedly considered firing Gina Haskell runs a CIA and replacing her with a man called Kash Patel and the closing days of his administrate. We now know that Millie pressured the president’s chief of staff, not to do that, to keep passable.”

“‘What the hell is going on here?’ Millie asked Trump’s chief of staff. ‘What are you guys doing? This is lunacy. It’s not how the government’s supposed to work.'”

“The chairman of joint chiefs should not be having that conversation and expressing those views. He should leave if he can’t keep them to himself that quote right there is alone grounds from mark. Millie’s immediate firing from his job. No chairman of the joint chiefs has say over appointees, no one in the military does they can’t, talk about a threat to our system. And yet the Washington Post thinks, this is fine because the president at the time was talking about election fraud and that was inciting an insurrection.”

“We already know that Millie had subverted to thecontrol of the military long before the election. On February 29th of last year, the Trump administration reached a deal with the Taliban to end us military involvement in that country. After only 20 years. immediately, the Pentagon led by mark Milley conspired to kill the deal, which they are not allowed to do under our constitution, but they did it anyway. According to reporting by the Gray Zone, ‘Pentagon officials and military leadership exploited the open-ended terms of the ceasefire to derail the implementation of the agreement.'”

“No informed person denies that happened. It did. the head of us central command. Kenneth McKenzie testified before Congress The deal would be determined by conditions on the ground. Meaning the decision will be made not by civilian leaders, but by the Pentagon again, threats to democracy, anyone there it is acting unilaterally The Pentagon launched more than 30 drone attacks in eight nights. Raids led by special operators against the Taliban and within weeks, the peace deal was dead.”

“Voters had no say in this, they operated completely independently. Like they run the country little scarier than the Q Anon Shaman.”





