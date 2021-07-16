https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/two-men-charged-plot-attack-democrat-party-headquarters-sacramento-incendiary-devices/

How many FBI informants were involved in this plot?

Two men were charged in a so-called plot to attack the Democrat Party headquarters in Sacramento, the FBI said on Thursday night.

#BREAKING: Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland have been indicted for a conspiracy to attack the Democratic Headquarters in #Sacramento with incendiary devices. The #FBI arrested Copeland in Sacramento yesterday. Thanks to @FBISacramento and @NapaSheriff. — FBI SanFrancisco (@FBISanFrancisco) July 16, 2021

TRENDING: Breaking: Arizona State Senator Demands Biden Electors be Recalled to Arizona and New Election Held Following Thursday’s Stunning Audit Revelations

Ian Rogers, 45, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, were indicted for a conspiracy to attack the Democrat Headquarters in Sacramento with incendiary devices.

The FBI arrested Copeland in Sacramento on Wednesday; Rogers was arrested in January.

The FBI says the two men were “prompted by the outcome of the 2020 presidential election” and believed they could start a “movement” with their attack.

Rogers sent Copeland a text message on January 11 that said: “I want to blow up a democrat building bad.”

According to court documents, authorities seized 49 firearms, ammo and five pipe bombs from a gun safe in Rogers’ home.

Another piece of “evidence” seized by law enforcement to reinforce that Rogers is an extremist/white supremacist?

A “White Privilege” card (photo below) with the numbers “0045” in reference to Trump, the 45th president.

“I know that many extreme anti-government militias are populated by white supremacists. I believe that the statement “Trumps Everything” and the numbers “0045” repeated four times (to make it look like a credit card number), are references to Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States” the FBI agent said in a 7-page affidavit in support of a criminal complaint.

The FBI also found it disturbing that Rogers believes Trump won the 2020 election.

According to the Justice Department, the two men face up to 20 years in prison, a three-year term of supervised release and a $250,000 find for the conspiracy charge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

